Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie
Dry food for cats
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
7kg
9kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BENEFITS
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten**, maize flour, vegetable fibres, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, animal fats, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500IU, Vitamin D3: 800IU, E1 (Iron): 35mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.5mg, E4 (Copper): 11mg, E5 (Manganese): 46mg, E6 (Zinc): 134mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06mg, urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate (1.3%).Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 34.0% - Fat content: 11.0% - Crude ash: 8.8% - Crude fibres: 7.0%- Calcium: 1% - Phosphorus: 0.9% - Sodium: 1.2% - Chloride: 2.14% - Potassium: 1% - Magnesium: 0.06% - Sulphur: 0.7% - Total taurine: 0.22% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate (1.3%) - DL-Methionine (0.43%) - EPA and DHA : 0.32% - L-carnitine : 200 mg/kg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat weight
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|2
|36
|3/8
|29
|3/8
|2.5
|42
|4/8
|34
|3/8
|3
|48
|5/8
|39
|4/8
|3.5
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4
|59
|6/8
|47
|4/8
|4.5
|64
|6/8
|51
|5/8
|5
|69
|7/8
|55
|5/8
|5.5
|74
|7/8
|59
|6/8
|6
|79
|1
|63
|6/8
|6.5
|84
|1
|67
|6/8
|7
|88
|1
|70
|7/8
|7.5
|92
|1 + 1/8
|74
|7/8
|8
|97
|1 + 1/8
|77
|7/8
|8.5
|101
|1 + 2/8
|81
|1
|9
|105
|1 + 2/8
|84
|1
|9.5
|109
|1 + 2/8
|87
|1
|10
|113
|1 + 3/8
|91
|1 + 1/8