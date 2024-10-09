A healthy weight starts with healthy habits

1 in every 2 cats are overweight. If your pet falls into this category, your veterinarian may recommend a diet to help nutritionally support achieving a healthy weight in cats.



A healthy weight for your pet is important because it can delay the onset of long-term diseases and may even help them live longer. Ensuring your pet is a healthy weight will also keep pet healthcare costs down. If your pet starts losing weight, they can show improved activity levels within 4 weeks. Even better, they may be less anxious, start playing again and enjoy life more.



