Cats love to climb and perch in high places. Maximise your apartment's vertical space by providing tall cat trees, wall shelves or perches. These elevated areas not only give your cat a sense of security but also provide them with a vantage point to observe their environment.
Cats have a natural instinct to scratch, which helps them have a good body stretch, maintain their claws and mark their territory. Place scratching posts or boards strategically throughout your apartment, ideally offering vertical and horizontal surfaces to scratch. This will discourage your cat from scratching the furniture.
Create retreats and hideouts for your cat where they can relax, sleep and feel secure. Position comfy beds in quiet corners or use blankets to create covered hiding spots such as cat caves or boxes.
Ensure your apartment is safe and escape-proof for your cat. Check for any openings or gaps where your cat could squeeze through or get stuck. Ensure windows and balconies have secure screens or guards to prevent accidental falls. Use childproof latches on cabinets that contain potentially harmful foods or substances.
Regular interactive play is essential for your cat’s physical health and provides mental stimulation. Use toys that encourage them to chase, pounce and mimic hunting behaviours and expend energy in a positive way. Interactive toys for cats such as wand toys with feathers or strings or laser pointers are great options.
You can even offer catnip-infused toys to provide sensory stimulation. Cats can quickly lose interest in toys if they are constantly available so rotate them regularly.
Cats are natural problem solvers, and using puzzle feeders can provide mental stimulation. These devices require your cat to figure out how to access their food or treats, stimulating their cognitive abilities and preventing them from eating too quickly. There are a variety of puzzle feeders available, from simple treat balls to more complex food puzzles that require problem-solving skills.
Cats are curious by nature. Allow your cat access to windows with a view so they can observe birds and outdoor life. Create a cat window bed or perch where they can comfortably sit and watch the world go by.
Teaching your cat simple tricks or commands not only provides mental stimulation but also strengthens the bond between the two of you. Use positive reinforcement techniques, such as praise or treats as rewards—remember to count calories from treats as part of their daily calorie allowance—to make the training sessions fun and engaging.
Cats are fascinated by movement and sounds. Consider playing videos specifically designed for cats that feature birds, fish or small animals to engage their attention. Additionally, you can play soothing nature sounds or classical music to create a calming space.
Choose furniture that is scratch-resistant and easy to clean. Avoid delicate fabrics or materials that can be easily damaged by your cat's claws. Opt for durable, washable materials and consider using furniture covers.
Due to denser living conditions, apartments can be noisier than houses. Some cats may be more sensitive to noise, so consider providing a quiet and secluded space where your cat can retreat when they need some peace and quiet.
Be mindful to select indoor plants safe for cats and keep cats away from certain plants like the peace lily, which can be toxic. By creating a secure environment you can provide peace of mind and keep your cat safe.
Which cat breeds are best suited to apartment living?
When it comes to apartment living, not all cat breeds are created equal. Some are more suited to apartments due to their lower energy levels, small size or independent nature. If you're looking for a feline flatmate, it's important to choose a breed that is a good match with your living environment—for both of your well-being. Remember that within any breed, each individual cat is unique and that a whole spectrum of temperaments can be observed. Here is a selection of breeds known to be generally suited to life in an apartment.
Low-energy cat breeds
Ragdoll
Ragdolls have a long, full coat and are known for their gentle and docile temperament. They have a tendency to go limp when held, hence their name. Ragdoll cats enjoy lounging around and receiving your affection.
Birman
Birmans are social cats with a calm, affectionate nature. The ultimate lap-cat, they are quite content to curl up with—and on—you on the couch.
Small cat breeds
Singapura
The Singapura cat is one of the smallest cat breeds, known for their petite size and lively personality. Despite being little, Singapuras are full of energy and curiosity and enjoy toys and interactive play.
Cornish Rex
The Cornish Rex is a slender and elegant breed with a unique curly coat. They are highly active and agile cats and enjoy exploring and climbing. Despite their energy levels, Cornish Rex cats adapt well to apartment living.
Independent cat breeds
Russian Blue
The Russian Blue is a medium-sized cat breed with a calm and gentle temperament. They do well on their own but also appreciate human companionship.
Abyssinian
Abyssinians are playful and active and like to explore. These cats require mental stimulation, such as with toys or interactive play, to prevent boredom.
Chartreux
The Chartreux cat has a quiet and observant nature. They are low-maintenance cats that enjoy their alone time but also appreciate affection from their human companions.
