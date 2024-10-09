Apartment cats: breeds suited to apartment living

Finding the perfect pet companion for apartment living can feel overwhelming. However, cats can be a good match. Their inherent independent temperament and great adaptability make them one of the top choices as a potential roommate. With a little bit of understanding about cat breeds and temperaments that thrive in apartment environments—pet-friendly apartments, of course— you can make an informed decision when selecting a furry friend to share your apartment
Reading time5 min
Bengal cat lying on sofa

Think you want to share your apartment with a cat?

The increasing popularity of pet-friendly apartments has seen more people consider the benefits of having a cat. Sharing an apartment with a cat can be a rewarding and fulfilling experience but it comes with its own unique set of advantages and challenges. Unlike dogs, cats tend to be more independent, will entertain themselves and can adapt to living in smaller spaces when organised in a cat-friendly way. This makes them well-suited for apartment living where access to outdoor spaces may be limited.

How to create a cat-friendly home

Cats offer companionship and, in return, you can make your apartment a welcoming cat space by providing them with the essentials they need. Cats thrive on routine and predictability and feel secure when they know what to expect. You can help provide stability by establishing a regular daily schedule for meals, keeping litter boxes in the same locations and creating a calm, safe space for them to access.
pet sharpening claws on cat tree

Your cat will need mental and physical stimulation, regardless of the size of their living space. The great outdoors might be out of bounds but you can introduce indoor cat entertainment and enrichment activities. These activities will keep your cat engaged, prevent boredom, alleviate stress and promote overall well-being. Every cat is unique. Some cats prefer physical play while others enjoy calm and quiet. Observe your cat’s preferences and adjust accordingly.
red cat pet bed near

With proper care, attention and a little creativity, you can enhance your cat bonding experience and ensure your apartment cat leads a safe, content and enriched life. Remember, regular veterinary care, a balanced diet, maintaining hygiene and a clean cat litter box are also essential aspects of responsible cat ownership in any living environment.

 

11 tips to help your apartment cat feel at home

By incorporating these strategies into your cat's environment and daily routine, you can make your apartment a comfortable, inviting and stress-free home for your furry friend.

Be mindful to select indoor plants safe for cats and keep cats away from certain plants like the peace lily, which can be toxic. By creating a secure environment you can provide peace of mind and keep your cat safe.

Which cat breeds are best suited to apartment living?

When it comes to apartment living, not all cat breeds are created equal. Some are more suited to apartments due to their lower energy levels, small size or independent nature. If you're looking for a feline flatmate, it's important to choose a breed that is a good match with your living environment—for both of your well-being. Remember that within any breed, each individual cat is unique and that a whole spectrum of temperaments can be observed. Here is a selection of breeds known to be generally suited to life in an apartment.



Low-energy cat breeds

If you’re looking for a relaxed and calm cat, consider a low-energy cat breed. These breeds are content with a quieter lifestyle and likely won't demand excessive exercise or playtime.
1/2

Ragdoll

Ragdolls have a long, full coat and are known for their gentle and docile temperament. They have a tendency to go limp when held, hence their name. Ragdoll cats enjoy lounging around and receiving your affection.

young white ragdoll cat
2/2

Birman

Birmans are social cats with a calm, affectionate nature. The ultimate lap-cat, they are quite content to curl up with—and on—you on the couch.

Birman cat with blue eyes

Small cat breeds

Small cat breeds are ideal for apartment living, as their compact size allows them to comfortably navigate limited spaces without feeling confined.
1/2

Singapura

The Singapura cat is one of the smallest cat breeds, known for their petite size and lively personality. Despite being little, Singapuras are full of energy and curiosity and enjoy toys and interactive play.

singapura cat indoor
2/2

Cornish Rex

The Cornish Rex is a slender and elegant breed with a unique curly coat. They are highly active and agile cats and enjoy exploring and climbing. Despite their energy levels, Cornish Rex cats adapt well to apartment living.

gray cornish rex cat on rock

Independent cat breeds

Independent cat breeds are more selective in their interactions. They are content with their own company and may not seek as much attention as other breeds.
1/3

Russian Blue

The Russian Blue is a medium-sized cat breed with a calm and gentle temperament. They do well on their own but also appreciate human companionship.

Russian blue cat on white sleepy
2/3

Abyssinian

Abyssinians are playful and active and like to explore. These cats require mental stimulation, such as with toys or interactive play, to prevent boredom.

Abyssinian young cat lies in tower
3/3

Chartreux

The Chartreux cat has a quiet and observant nature. They are low-maintenance cats that enjoy their alone time but also appreciate affection from their human companions.

grey chartreux cat laying on floor

Start your journey and discover our cats breed library, here:

Discover more

When selecting a cat breed for apartment living, consider energy levels, size and personality traits. Keep in mind that individual cats within a breed can still vary in temperament so spend time with any cat before making a decision. Regardless of the breed, providing a stimulating environment, interactive playtime and love and attention will help your cat settle comfortably into apartment living.

 

Related Articles

Adult Norwegian Forest Cat walking across a rug in a living room

Things to consider before getting a cat

Read more
American short hair cat sitting on cat tower

Our guide to indoor and house cats

Read more

Like & share this page