Regular interactive play is essential for your cat’s physical health and provides mental stimulation. Use toys that encourage them to chase, pounce and mimic hunting behaviours and expend energy in a positive way. Interactive toys for cats such as wand toys with feathers or strings or laser pointers are great options.

You can even offer catnip-infused toys to provide sensory stimulation. Cats can quickly lose interest in toys if they are constantly available so rotate them regularly.