Affenpinscher

Affenpinschers are small, compact dogs with rough coats and a monkey-like expression.
About the Affenpinscher

Head hair is a distinctive feature of Affenpinschers, forming bushy, bristly eyebrows, a ring around the eyes, an imposing beard, a top knot and side whiskers. It should be as hard and straggly as possible. These are essential to the monkey-like expression that gives the breed its name in German, where Affen means ape.

Combining a charming, cheeky personality and bold nature with quick-thinking and intelligence, the Affenpinscher makes an excellent family pet.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Confident / Alert / Loyal / Enthusiastic / Even-tempered

Key facts

Makes a great family dog
Requires a lot of grooming
Garden not essential

