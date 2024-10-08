Aidi
About the Aidi
Aidis are solid, very hardy dogs of remarkable strength and mobility. Muscular, nervous, strongly built and lacking in any heaviness, this breed has a distinctive bushy coat to protect them from the sun and the cold of the mountain slopes. This fleece also provides protection in fights with jackals and other predators.
It has a lively, direct and determined gaze, as befits a vigilant dog that is always ready to guard. In some regions of Morocco, ear cropping is customary. The tail of working dogs may even be docked.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Morocco
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Alert / Independent / Loyal / Sensitive
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Makes a great family dog
Enjoys training
