American Water Spaniel
The American Water Spaniel is a breed developed in the United States as an all-round hunting dog to retrieve game from skiff or canoes and work ground with relative ease.
About the American Water Spaniel
The demeanour of American Water Spaniels indicates intelligence, a desire to please and friendliness. These energetic, zippy dogs expend a great deal of energy on the hunt, showing eagerness while remaining controllable.
Developed in Wisconsin in the early 19th century, this is a rare breed much appreciated by hunters on the Third Coast, the Great Lakes region.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United States
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 13-15 years
Intelligent / Enthusiastic / Friendly / Lively
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
Needs little training
