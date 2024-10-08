Ariegeois

While they are famous for hunting hares, Ariegeois are also used on the trail of roe deer and wild boar.
Ariegeois black and white

About the Ariegeois

Ariegeois are hard-working dogs with plenty of intelligence and resilience, making them excellent hunting dogs. They have a cheerful, sociable character, underlined by unwavering loyalty.

With the physical characteristics of a scenthound, Ariegeois are famous for their skills and obedience, either alone or in a pack, and their agility on difficult terrain.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Intelligent / Sociable / Resilient / Obedient

Key facts

Enjoys training
Requires minimal grooming
Patient with children and other animals

