Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog

These well-proportioned dogs, rather square in form, have a rugged appearance and can endure long periods of arduous work in almost any conditions.

Stumpy Tails are loyal, courageous and devoted dogs with a natural aptitude for working and controlling cattle. They are always alert, watchful, obedient and somewhat suspicious of strangers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)