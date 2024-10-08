Austrian Pinscher

Austrian Pinschers are more powerful than their German cousins. They are also much rarer and the population is mostly concentrated in Austria.
Austrian pinscher black and white

About the Austrian Pinscher

Austrian Pinschers are assertive and attentive, lively and playful dogs that are especially devoted and friendly to people they know. Distrustful of strangers and incorruptible as guard dogs, they have little in the way of a hunting instinct, as their main task has been protecting people and property for a very long time.

The breed has always been used to herd livestock, although they also perform guard duties with great energy and poise. Austrian Pinschers are stocky, medium-sized dogs. While clearly conforming to the Pinscher type, they differ from their German cousins when it comes to hair, coat colour and proportions.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Austria
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Resilient / Intelligent / Loyal / Quiet / Even-tempered / Assertive / Lively / Alert / Playful / Friendly

Key facts

Makes a great guard dog
Patient with children and other animals
Requires minimal grooming
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page