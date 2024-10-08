Bearded Collie
About the Bearded Collie
A level-headed dog, Bearded Collies are alert, lively, self-confident and active. They have the temperament of a steady, intelligent working dog, with not a trace of nervousness. Bearded Collies seem to move effortlessly, covering a great deal of ground with elegance and grace. Their gait confirms that they were made for their job. Experts laud the quality of movement of a sheepdog that combines suppleness with efficiency.
As companions they are gentle and even-tempered, adapting to fit almost any household. They are known to be patient with children and other family members and their lively, playful temperament lasts well into old age.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Even-tempered / Agile / Hard-working / Enthusiastic / Alert / Obedient / Intelligent / Confident
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Needs little training
