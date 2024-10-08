Bedlington Terrier
These intelligent companions have solid hunting instincts
About the Bedlington Terrier
Despite that calm, watchful exterior, Bedlington Terriers are able to gallop at high speed. Bedlingtons are graceful, muscular dogs without any sign of weakness or coarseness.
Due to their undemanding character, they are easy to breed and educate and are popular with families for their calm and devoted nature.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 14-16 years
Assertive / Alert / Friendly / Gentle / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Even-tempered / Reserved / Resilient
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Enjoys training
Makes a great family dog
