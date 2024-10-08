Boston Terrier

Boston Terriers are lively, highly intelligent dogs that have a well-earned reputation as great companions.
About the Boston Terrier

Boston Terriers convey an impression of determination, strength and activity, moving with freedom and grace.

Alert and kind, Boston Terriers are friendly, loving dogs who are easily recognised by their distinctive black and white coat, giving them a “tuxedo” effect.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 13-15 years
Friendly / Lively / Intelligent / Even-tempered

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Garden not essential
Needs little training

