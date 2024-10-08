Italian Pointing Dog
With their hound-like bone structure and build, Italian Pointing Dogs are one of the oldest dog breeds, with mentions in writings going back to the 15th century.
About the Italian Pointing Dog
Hardy and adapted to all types of hunting, Italian Pointing Dogs are reliable pointers with an excellent sense of smell, docile and easy to train.
Despite their hunting instincts, these dogs are becoming well known as sweet, affectionate family pets due to their easy maintenance, patience with children and ability to be left alone in the home.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Italy
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-13 years
Loyal / Calm
Key facts
Needs little training
Requires minimal grooming
