Ariege Pointing Dog
Despite only reappearing recently, the Ariege Pointing Dog is actually one of the Pyrenean braques, although it is less well known than the Gascogne or Pyrenean type.
About the Ariege Pointing Dog
These mountain pointers from south-west France are adapted to all forms of hunting. Hardy, docile and easy to train, they are powerful yet lean dogs that exude vigour.
Lean legs, prominent muscles and well-defined lines are sought after. Their pale orange-mottled – sometimes brown-flecked – white coat produces an elegant, distinguished dog.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Independent / Calm
Key facts
Needs little training
Requires moderate grooming
Makes a great watchdog
