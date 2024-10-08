Saint-Germain Pointer

The breed was originally named the Braque de Compiègne after the place where the first litter was born, but when the kennel moved to Saint-Germain en Laye the name was also changed.

About the Saint-Germain Pointer

Saint-Germain Pointers are pointers that are mainly used to hunt game birds, although other game animals are also occasionally within their remit. Highly sociable, well balanced and affectionate with humans, Saint-Germain Pointers like family life but they are first and foremost hunters.

They prefer pheasant, partridge and woodcock, which they retrieve with great care. They are easy to train, although they don't like to be rushed.

Breed specifics

Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-13 years
Gentle / Sociable / Loving / Obedient

Key facts

Makes a great family dog
Enjoys training
Requires moderate grooming
