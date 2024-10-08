Cairn Terrier

Both the Scottish and the West Highland Terrier are descended from the lively, self-assured Cairn Terrier.
About the Cairn Terrier

Cairns are mounds of rough stones built as a memorial or landmark on a hilltop or slope in Scotland. They are used as hiding places by vermin, and Cairn Terriers were bred to hunt them down.

Cairn Terriers are active, hardy dogs, standing firmly on their forelegs, they move very freely, making great strides, while their hind legs drive them on strongly. Like all the working terriers, Cairns have a weather-resistant coat.

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Agile / Alert / Lively / Playful / Resilient / Confident / Friendly / Assertive

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Needs a lot of training
Garden not essential

