Canaan Dog

Canaan Dogs are the only Israeli breed recognised by the major dog federations.
Alert, quick to react, and distrustful of strangers, Canaan Dogs are strongly defensive but not naturally aggressive. They are extraordinarily devoted to their owner.

Canaan Dogs are morphologically and historically related to pariah or primitive dogs, like the Dingo in Australia and south-east Asia.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Country: Israel
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Alert / Gentle / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Quiet / Even-tempered / Sociable

Requires moderate grooming
Enjoys training
Needs a lot of exercise

