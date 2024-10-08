Chesapeake Bay Retriever
Both topcoat and undercoat have a protective oil that guards their skin from cold water and enables quick drying after a swim.
About the Chesapeake Bay Retriever
Chesapeake Bay Retrievers are calm, intelligent dogs with a bright and happy disposition, a natural affection and a protective instinct. The breed has many qualities including courage, fine senses and intelligence, that have made them a popular breed.
Chesapeake Bay Retrievers are very loving with children and elderly alike and thrive on human interactions.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United States
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Friendly / Intelligent / Quiet / Loving / Protective / Hard-working / Alert / Confident
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Makes a great family dog
