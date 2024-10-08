Chinese Crested
This little dog will never go unnoticed, especially the “Powderpuff” variety, with a distinctive, long coat.
About the Chinese Crested
Chinese Crested Dogs are very affectionate and close to their family. Quiet and attentive, they alternate between moments of calm and bouts of activity.
Chinese Crested Dogs come in two different types: the fine-boned “deer” type and the more heavy-boned “cobby” type.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: China
Size category: Very small
Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years
Lively / Friendly / Confident
Key facts
Suitable for small homes
Requires moderate grooming
Needs little training
