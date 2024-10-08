Clumber Spaniel

Clumber Spaniels are stoical, big-hearted, highly intelligent dogs with a determination that enhances their natural abilities. Silent workers that take advantage of their excellent sense, they are also steady and assured companions, exuding kindness and dignity.

These well balanced, heavy-boned dogs wear a pensive expression. They are active animals embodying great strength. Due to their long body and short legs, Clumber Spaniels have a rolling gait, moving forward in a straight line at front and back without effort.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)