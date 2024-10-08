Deutsch Stichelhaar
Despite being the oldest of the German pointers, Deutsch Stichelhaars are rare, much rarer than the other wire-haired breeds from Germany: German Wirehaired Pointers and Pudelpointers.
About the Deutsch Stichelhaar
Hair is unsurprisingly a distinctive breed characteristic of Deutsch Stichelhaars, which sport a moderate beard on the face, and eyebrows that are bushy and strong, giving these powerful dogs a rather fierce appearance.
All told, though, Deutsch Stichelhaars are well balanced, calm animals. Hardy and brave, they are always in control, never displaying shyness.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Even-tempered / Confident / Calm / Resilient
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Loves to hunt
