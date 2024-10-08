Deutsch Stichelhaar

Hair is unsurprisingly a distinctive breed characteristic of Deutsch Stichelhaars, which sport a moderate beard on the face, and eyebrows that are bushy and strong, giving these powerful dogs a rather fierce appearance.

All told, though, Deutsch Stichelhaars are well balanced, calm animals. Hardy and brave, they are always in control, never displaying shyness.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)