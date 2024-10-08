King Charles Spaniel
About the King Charles Spaniel
King Charles Spaniels, sometimes known as English Toy Spaniels, are happy and intelligent dogs. Typically reserved with strangers, these dogs are very gentle and affectionate with those they know.
The King Charles Spaniel makes a great companion for elderly owners or people who have trouble with mobility, as they require little exercise and love nothing more than devoting their day to relaxing with their owners.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Friendly / Intelligent / Reserved / Gentle / Loving
Key facts
Garden not essential
Requires a lot of grooming
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page