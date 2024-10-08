Entlebuch Cattle Dog
As well as their traditional aptitude as herders, Entlebuch Cattle Dogs are now also recognised for their outstanding qualities as utility dogs.
About the Entlebuch Cattle Dog
Traditionally utilised to drive and guard livestock, and watch over the farmstead, nowadays Entlebuch Cattle Dogs are recognised as versatile working and family dogs. These compact dogs have the same tricolour coat as other Swiss mountain and cattle dogs.
A very agile and active breed, this dog has won over admirers with their open, alert and gentle expression.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Switzerland
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-15 years
Alert / Lively / Confident / Gentle / Loyal / Friendly / Intelligent
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-15 years
Alert / Lively / Confident / Gentle / Loyal / Friendly / Intelligent
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Requires outdoor space
Requires minimal grooming
Requires outdoor space
Requires minimal grooming
Like & share this page