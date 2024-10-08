French White and Orange Hound

The French White and Orange Hound is today the rarest of the French hounds.
About the French White and Orange Hound

Like all dogs bred to hunt in a pack, the French White and Orange Hound is easy to live with, although it will want to assert itself in relations with other dogs.

This French hound with a hardy appearance is thought by some to be related to another rare Gallic breed, the Billy, which is said to have been used in the breeding programme.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Independent / Lively

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming
Gentle with children
Loves to hunt
