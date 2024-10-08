Gascon Saintongeois
The Grand Gascon Saintongeois is employed for shooting and sometimes hunting large game as well as hares, generally in a pack or alone, while the Petit is a versatile hound employed for shooting.
About the Gascon Saintongeois
The Grand is a well built dog that exudes elegance and strength. This is a typically French type in terms of head, colour and expression. The Petit is a distinguished, well proportioned, medium-sized dog.
An instinctive pack hound, the Gascon Saintongeois is an enterprising dog with a fine sense of smell that gives good tongue. Calm and affectionate, it has no problem following commands.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Determined / Calm / Loving / Obedient
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Enjoys training
Needs a lot of exercise
