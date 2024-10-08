Greenland Dog

Greenland Dogs are very strong polar spitz-type dogs built for the hard life of pulling sleds in arctic conditions. They have a highly developed instinct to hunt due to their history of hunting seals and polar bears. Greenland Dogs are robust animals that are especially well suited to people who enjoy the outdoor life.

They are excellent companions for those that like to take walks in woods or mountains.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)