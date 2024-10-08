Griffon Belge
About the Griffon Belge
These intelligent, well balanced dogs are alert, proud and robust. Virtually square, they have good bone structure, but are nevertheless elegantly built, moving graciously. Their almost human expression catches the eye. Neither timid nor aggressive they are very vigilant and highly attached to their human companion.
All the three breeds (Griffon Bruxellois, Griffon Belge and Petit Brabançon are descended from a small rough-coated dog that went by the name Smousje, which had been found in the Brussels region for centuries. These little dogs were bred to guard carriages and keep stables free from rodents. The two Griffons are rough-coated and can be distinguished by colour, whereas the Petit Brabançon has short hair.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loving / Alert / Friendly / Intelligent / Loyal / Quiet / Sensitive
Key facts
Suitable for small homes
Makes a great family dog
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page