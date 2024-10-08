Hovawart

Some breed experts claim that Hovawarts are cousins of German Shepherds, which would help to explain their astonishing abilities in many disciplines.
About the Hovwart

Hovawarts are dynamic, long-haired working dogs of medium size and slightly rectangular build. These well-balanced, good-natured animals have great protective and defensive instincts and a very good sense of smell.

Self-assured and even-tempered, they are wonderful companion dogs that develop a strong bond with their host family. They are also skilled tracking and rescue dogs, proving their impressive versatility.

Breed specifics

Country: Germany
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-14 years
Loving / Protective / Confident / Even-tempered / Loyal / Alert

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Needs little training
