Hungarian Hound

Hungarian Hounds are courageous, tenacious dogs that are calm and well balanced at heart, although they are also firm and temperamental. Extreme weather is not a problem for them.
About the Hungarian Hound

The Hungarian Hound is a dog that is able to hunt independently and at a great distance from its handler. Built like an athlete, these medium-sized hounds are well suited to working over long distances.

The Hungarian Hound was staring extinction in the face at the beginning of the 20th century, but a breeding programme was set up in 1968 and, nowadays, there are a significant number of dogs of the long-legged variety in Hungary and neighbouring Romania. The short-legged variety can no longer be found.

Breed specifics

Country: Hungary
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Friendly / Independent / Loyal / Quiet / Even-tempered / Determined / Resilient / Lively

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
Obedience training is essential
