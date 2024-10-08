Irish Red and White Setter

While they can be affectionate companion dogs, Irish Red and White Setters are essentially bred as gun dogs. Although recognised for their beauty, they are known first and foremost in a work setting.

This aristocratic breed is lively and alert, with a kindly, friendly nature, making it easy to train, but fundamentally determined, courageous and full of zip.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)