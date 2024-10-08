Up to the end of the 17th century, these dogs were used in Ireland to hunt wolves and deer. Nowadays, they are renowned companion dogs. Certainly not as heavy or solidly built as the Great Dane, Irish Wolfhounds are still very big, imposing dogs with a lot of muscles.

Irish Wolfhounds make good guard dogs, willing to protect their human family from any threat.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)