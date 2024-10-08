Japanese Chin

Japanese Chins have made a name for themselves as loving, graceful lapdogs. These dogs are affectionate with their owners, loving nothing more than being by their side.

Despite their small size, these dogs have large, boisterous personalities and plenty of energy. Their intelligence, coupled with their adaptability and love for their human families, has made them popular companions across the world.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)