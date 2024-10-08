Kais are keen, highly alert dogs. Traditionally used as hunting dogs, Kais are quick learners who form strong bonds with their human families and make excellent companions to all.

They have a strong inclination to form a pack, which is felt to be one of the reasons the breed has remained pure. Their brindle coat is one of their distinctive features. Kais were declared a Natural Monument in 1934.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)