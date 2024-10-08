Kishus are medium-sized, well proportioned, very muscular dogs of remarkable stamina. These noble, dignified, natural dogs are loyal, docile and very alert. They carry their ears pricked and their tail rolled or sickle-shaped. Compact, robust and well-boned.

Currently, white coats may be found in this breed and has been seen to be the most popular colour. These dogs are used for hunting, now mainly wild boar, but at one time also deer. The breed took on the name of the region where it was bred.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)