Kromfohrländer
This cross between an English terrier and a French hound remains a rare breed outside of Germany, where some 200-250 puppies are born every year.
About the Kromfohrländer
Kromfohrländers are family and companion dogs that are easy to train, adapting quickly to their circumstances but remaining a little aloof with strangers.
There are two separate varieties, distinguished by coat type: rough coat or smooth coat.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years
Alert / Intelligent / Even-tempered / Adaptable / Calm
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Requires moderate grooming
Needs moderate exercise
