Leonberger
When developing the Leonberger, it’s believed the breeder’s aim was to create a dog resembling the lion on Leonberg’s coat of arms.
About the Leonberger
Despite their imposing size, Leonbergers are gentle, loving dogs who make excellent family companions. They are friendly with children and patient with other animals in the home.
The Leonberger is intelligent, resilient and observant, making natural watchdogs who are quick to identify strangers and will alert their owners of anything unusual.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 8-9 years
Even-tempered / Friendly / Confident / Playful / Intelligent
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 8-9 years
Even-tempered / Friendly / Confident / Playful / Intelligent
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page