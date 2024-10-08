Norwegian Buhund

Courageous, energetic and friendly, Norwegian Buhunds are rare outside their native country, where they have an outstanding reputation as companions that are easy to live with and easy to train. This typical spitz-type dog is a square-shaped breed that is a little smaller than average. Their straight, pointed ears emphasise their alert, frank expression. The tail is carried firmly curled over the back.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)