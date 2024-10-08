Petit Brabançon

Petit Brabançons are well known for their sweet, playful and entertaining nature.
About the Petit Brabançon

Given their sensitivity, these dogs do not respond well to harsh training and can often be seen to be a little moody if they are displeased.

They are excellent companion dogs and develop very close bonds with their owners. Despite their small stature they require a moderate amount of exercise per day. Some terrier-like traits make them very adventurous dogs who like to explore their surroundings. Large, secure gardens are recommended for this breed.

Breed specifics

Country: Belgium
Size category: Very small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loving / Alert / Friendly / Intelligent / Loyal / Quiet / Sensitive / Determined

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming
Makes a great family dog
Needs moderate exercise
