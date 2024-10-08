These medium-sized dogs of noble bearing are both elegant and powerful. Pharaoh Hounds move freely at a very fast pace. Their expression is alert. They are passionate hounds that hunt by both scent and sight, also using their hearing at short distances.

The Pharaoh Hound is an incredibly joyful, intelligent and affectionate breed who gets along well with all family members, including children and other pets. This friendly nature means that the Pharaoh isn’t best suited to being a guard dog, but may still be vocal if they spot anything suspicious.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)