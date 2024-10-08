Picardy Spaniel

This French Spaniel was the response of hunters in the bay of the Somme area to the influx of British pointers at the beginning of the 20th century. This gentle breed is still used to catch game, but it is also a very friendly companion dog.

Picardy Spaniels are well-set dogs with a gentle expression, carrying their head in a cheerful and imposing way. The official standard was published more than a century ago and the breed has changed little since.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)