English Pointer

English Pointers are harmonious and well built, with plenty of grace, exuding strength and suppleness. One of the first breeds to be registered by the F.C.I., as seasoned athletes Pointers are elite performers in every sense.
English Pointers will stop stock still when they observe the game, showing the full splendour of their body, fronted by an expression of determination. It’s truly a marvellous sight to behold.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Alert / Resilient / Athletic / Loving / Even-tempered
Requires moderate grooming
Needs little training
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
