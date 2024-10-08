Poitevin
About the Poitevin
In their native France, Poitevins are rated highly enough to be used in most big hunting packs. Poitevins are natural athletes with powerful muscles, showing great prowess in approaching wild boar, deer and roebuck. These excellent hunters will always work very hard. Equally happy on land or in the water, Poitevins are regarded by many as the most handsome pack hounds.
Poitevins are among the breeds with the longest record of service in hunting packs. Controlled breeding started in the 19th century, from pack hounds themselves descended from the illustrious King’s Whites.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Independent / Lively
Key facts
Needs a lot of space
Needs a lot of training
