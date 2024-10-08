Poitevin

Poitevins move very freely, galloping efficiently and bounding lightly to move smoothly through the undergrowth.
Poitevin adult black and white

About the Poitevin

In their native France, Poitevins are rated highly enough to be used in most big hunting packs. Poitevins are natural athletes with powerful muscles, showing great prowess in approaching wild boar, deer and roebuck. These excellent hunters will always work very hard. Equally happy on land or in the water, Poitevins are regarded by many as the most handsome pack hounds.

Poitevins are among the breeds with the longest record of service in hunting packs. Controlled breeding started in the 19th century, from pack hounds themselves descended from the illustrious King’s Whites.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Independent / Lively

Key facts

Requires minimal grooming
Needs a lot of space
Needs a lot of training
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs. 

Learn more

Lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page