Polish Hound

Polish Hounds are powerful dogs with an extraordinary nose and great perseverance that is much appreciated by Polish hunters. They use their deep, melodic voice to keep in touch on the hunt. This outstanding hunter is also an excellent family dog, easy to maintain, devoted to the household and wary of strangers.

In the past, the Polish Hounds were used mainly for hunting hares, foxes, roe deer, wild boar and during duck hunting, flushing wild ducks from rushes. Nowadays, since hunting hares with dogs is prohibited in most oft Poland, Polish Hounds are used only for hunting wild boar and foxes throughout the country.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)