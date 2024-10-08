Pudelpointer
About the Pudelpointer
Pudelpointers are even-tempered, calm and controlled dogs with a well-developed hunting instinct. They will never shy away from game.
Although poodles were only used in the establishment of the foundation breeding stock, their hunting skills are preserved in the present-day breed. By associating them with the pointer’s exceptional aptitude on the plain – a fine nose even at long distances, the ability to quickly search an extensive area, firm pointing – it was possible to produce a versatile hunting dog.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Loving / Alert / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Confident
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Enjoys training
A healthy start to life
