Pumi
Pumis have a great sense of smell and have proven themselves as successful ratters. They have also been used to drive large livestock.
About the Pumi
Pumis are cheerful herding dogs that bear a resemblance to terriers. They are excellent family dogs that have no difficulty adapting to life indoors, although they do need a lot of exercise.
All told, they are perfect as companions or sporting dogs. They are agile, bold and intelligent dogs that have boundless energy for fun.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Hungary
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Friendly / Loyal / Sociable
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Friendly / Loyal / Sociable
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Requires a lot of grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires a lot of grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page