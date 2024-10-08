Pyrenean Shepherd, Smooth-Faced
Those that love the breed will not fail to tell you that these dogs need a lot of daily exercise, and that they demand education and socialisation efforts from a very early age.
About the Pyrenean Shepherd, Smooth-Faced
This variety of Pyrenean Shepherd is primarily found in the Pyrenean foothills where it was “highly appreciated by horse-dealers and cattle-drovers”, according to Bernard Sénac-Lagrange (1927 yearbook). The qualities that distinguish it from other types of Pyrenean sheepdogs earned it an appendix to the breed standard in the 1920’s.
All told, Pyrenean Shepherd, Smooth-Faced have the same characteristics as the long-haired variety. Distinguishing features are the skull, which is almost as broad as it is long, the muzzle, which is a little shorter than the skull but longer than the rough-faced varieties.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12–15 years
Assertive / Lively
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Makes a great family dog
Needs a lot of exercise
