Rhodesian Ridgeback

Rhodesian Ridgebacks are well balanced, strong, muscular and active dogs that have plenty of stamina.
Rhodesian Ridgeback adult black and white

About the Rhodesian Ridgeback

Rhodesian Ridgebacks are still used for hunting in many parts of the world, but they are especially prized as guard dogs and family dogs.

Agility and elegance are famous characteristics in the breed. The distinctive ridge on the back is formed by hairs that run counter to the rest of the coat.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: South Africa
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Agile / Lively / Intelligent / Reserved / Even-tempered

Key facts

Makes a great guard dog
Makes a great family dog
Needs an experienced owner
