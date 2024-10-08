Rhodesian Ridgeback
Rhodesian Ridgebacks are well balanced, strong, muscular and active dogs that have plenty of stamina.
About the Rhodesian Ridgeback
Rhodesian Ridgebacks are still used for hunting in many parts of the world, but they are especially prized as guard dogs and family dogs.
Agility and elegance are famous characteristics in the breed. The distinctive ridge on the back is formed by hairs that run counter to the rest of the coat.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: South Africa
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Agile / Lively / Intelligent / Reserved / Even-tempered
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Makes a great family dog
Needs an experienced owner
