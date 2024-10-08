Romanian Carpathian Shepherd Dog

This relatively big breed is agile and never heavy, generally coming across as a vigorous dog. It has been used to guard herds for many hundreds of years. It is also prized as a watchdog. These brave innate guardians have an instinctive and unconditional attachment to their herd and herdsman.

These are dignified, calm, well balanced dogs. Appearance-wise the breed is characterised by a rectangular body. Males and females are easy to tell apart: males are taller and stronger.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)