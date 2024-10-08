Russian-European Laika are medium-sized, clean-cut, robust dogs with solid bones and well-developed muscles. Since the 1940's they have been overwhelmingly bred for hunting, with complementary qualities to the other two Laika breeds.

They will not be happy with a sedentary life, requiring lots of daily exercise to use up their incredible energy. As such, this breed is best sited to active owners who spend plenty of time outdoors.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)