Russian-European Laika
This was the last of the three Laika breeds to be recognised. It’s also the smallest, although it is prized by hunters as a versatile breed, especially on the trail of the many bears and wolves in its native Siberia.
About the Russian-European Laika
Russian-European Laika are medium-sized, clean-cut, robust dogs with solid bones and well-developed muscles. Since the 1940's they have been overwhelmingly bred for hunting, with complementary qualities to the other two Laika breeds.
They will not be happy with a sedentary life, requiring lots of daily exercise to use up their incredible energy. As such, this breed is best sited to active owners who spend plenty of time outdoors.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Russia
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10–12 years
Alert / Independent / Resilient / Even-tempered
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires minimal grooming
