St. Bernard
St. Bernards have their own museum in Switzerland, close to the hospice at the Great St. Bernard Pass, where one dog, Barry (1800 – 1814), reportedly saved 40 lives.
About the St. Bernard
St. Bernards are friendly giants of a generally calm disposition but not lacking in energy despite their imposing stature. For over a century they have been the best known and the most popular of the mountain breeds.
There are two varieties: the shorthair has a dense, smooth, close-lying coat, while the longhair has a straight, medium-length topcoat, again with an abundant undercoat.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Switzerland
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 8-10 years
Friendly / Calm / Lively / Alert
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space
